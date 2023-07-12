Meghalaya BSF Seized Huge Quantity of Clothing Items Near Indo-Bangla Border

Acting on specific tip-off, vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) 4th Battalion Meghalaya seized clothing items i.e, Indian sarees of worth Rs 13 lakh approx while being smuggled to Bangladesh from bordering area of East Khasi Hills on Tuesday.
The consignment was seized by active/vigilant troops of BSF Border Outpost (BOP) Pyrdwah when the miscreants were trying to smuggle it to Bangladesh.
On being challenged by BSF, smugglers fled away from the spot by taking advantage of thick vegetation and undulating terrain leaving behind consignment of saree.
The seized items were handed over to the concerned customs office for further action.