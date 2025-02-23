BSF Meghalaya Thwarts Illegal Border Crossing, Apprehends 6

The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya successfully intercepted and apprehended six Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross the international border illegally. The operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs as part of BSF’s continued efforts to curb infiltration and trans-border crimes.

In the first operation, BSF troops of the 4th Battalion intercepted four Bangladeshi nationals along the international border in the West Jaintia Hills district. In a separate yet swift action, troops of the 1st Battalion apprehended two more Bangladeshi nationals near the international border in South Garo Hills.

Preliminary investigations revealed that some of the apprehended individuals had been working as masons in Basantpur, Mumbai, while one Bangladeshi woman had traveled to Mumbai for her husband's medical treatment. Additionally, in the South Garo Hills case, Bangladeshi nationals were found to have inadvertently entered Indian territory.

Following standard procedures, all six individuals were handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal action.