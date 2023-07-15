BSF M’laya Seizes 7 Country-made Boats Loaded with 29,000 KGs of Sugar on Border

The troops of the 4th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya seized at least seven numbers of country-made engine-fitted boats loaded with huge quantities of sugar meant for smuggling to Bangladesh through the International border of West Jaintia Hills.
Acting on specific tip off, the vigilant BSF troops observed some suspicious movement of boats in Harai River near BOP Jaliakhola.
On being challenged by BSF, the Bangladeshi miscreants jumped into the river and swam across to Bangladesh, abandoning their boats in the river.
During the operation BSF seized seven country-made engine fitted boats loaded with approx. 29,000 KGs of sugar worth more than Rs 11 Lakhs.
The seized items were handed over to custom office Dawki for further action.