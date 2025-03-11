BSF Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in Manipur, Two Jawans Killed

A devastating accident occurred in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Tuesday, claiming the lives of two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and leaving eight others critically injured.

The incident took place in Changoubung village when a BSF convoy vehicle lost control and veered off the road, plunging several feet into a deep gorge. The impact of the crash resulted in the immediate deaths of two BSF jawans, while eight others sustained severe injuries.

According to reports, the vehicle was carrying a total of 37 BSF personnel at the time of the accident. Following the mishap, fellow jawans swiftly initiated a rescue operation, using ropes to pull the injured personnel out of the gorge.

Tragic Road Accident in Assam’s Tinsukia: One Dead, Two Injured

Another road accident occurred in Tinsukia's Kakopathar, after a speeding scooty lost control and veered off the road.

The scootey, carrying one rider and two pillion passengers, skidded off the road and crashed, resulting in the immediate death of an individual. Two others sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

The deceased has been identified as Shantanu Moran from Doomdooma.