Punjab AAP MLA Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself In The Head

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Gogi tragically passed away after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head in what family members have described as an accidental shooting.

The incident occurred around midnight, and Gogi was declared dead upon arrival at DMC Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaskaran Singh Teja, speaking to the media, said, "As per the family members, he accidentally shot himself and sustained a head injury. Gurpreet Gogi was declared dead at the hospital, and his body has been sent to the mortuary at DMC Hospital."

The exact cause of death will be confirmed following a post-mortem examination. "The cause of death will be clear once the post-mortem report is received," DCP Teja added.

The MLA's untimely demise has shocked his party and the local community. Gurpreet Gogi joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2022 and gained prominence by defeating two-time Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the Ludhiana assembly elections.

