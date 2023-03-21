Bus Skids Off Road in Meghalaya’s Nongpoh, Several Passengers Injured

Several people have been reportedly injured in a tragic road mishap in Meghalaya’s Nongpoh.

As per sources, a bus lost control and skidded off the road at Nongpoh on Monday night. The bus was heading towards Badarpur in Karimganj from Guwahati.

According to sources, no casualty has been reported in the accident. However, several passengers in the bus were injured. They have been reportedly admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In February, as many as six persons were killed in a tragic road accident in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district as the vehicle they were traveling in was hit by a truck.

As per initial reports, the accident took place at Meghalaya’s Sumer as the truck carrying cement rammed into the Bolero vehicle in which the victims were travelling.

The cement laden truck was headed towards Guwahati when the driver lost control of the steering wheel, hitting the divider and jumping over to the opposite lane to hit the Bolero car coming in from the opposite direction.

Reports stated that all of the six occupants of the car including three nuns, a priest, a deacon and a driver who were from a missionary school based in Assam’s Bongaigaon, were killed on the spot in the accident in Meghalaya.