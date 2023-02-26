Meghalaya: 6 From Assam Tragically Killed In Accident

As many as six people were killed in a tragic road accident in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district on Sunday as the vehicle they were traveling in was hit by a truck.

As per initial reports, the accident took place at Meghalaya’s Sumer as the truck carrying cement rammed into the Bolero vehicle in which the victims were travelling.

The cement laden truck was headed towards Guwahati when the driver lost control of the steering wheel at Sumer in Meghalaya, hitting the divider and jumping over to the opposite lane to hit the Bolero car coming in from the opposite direction.

Reports stated that all of the six occupants of the car including three nuns, a priest, a deacon and a driver who were from a missionary school based in Assam’s Bongaigaon, were killed on the spot in the accident in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, expressing his sadness at the tragic incident, the Bongaigaon bishop, Thomas Pulloppillil wrote, “With great sadness, I wish to inform that you that Fr. Mathew Das, Parish Priest of Barama Parish along with three sisters of the Fatima convent in Barama and Baganpara and a teacher of Barama St. John’s HS School, and driver met with a fatal accident on the way to Shillong near Nongpoh in Meghalaya and died on the spot. Srs. Melagrine Dantes, Promila Tirkey, Rossie Nongrum, Mairan (a teacher), and the driver are the deceased along with Fr. Mathew.”