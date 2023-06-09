CBI Constitutes Special Investigation Team to Probe Manipur Violence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe six cases filed in connection to the ethnic violence in Manipur, reports said on Friday.
The CBI had registered six FIRs where five were on alleged criminal conspiracy and one on general conspiracy behind the violence in the state. With this, the CBI has taken over the investigation of the cases.
On June 4, the Central Government constituted a three-member Commission of Inquiry to probe the causes that led to the eruption of violence in Manipur on May 3. The three-member Commission of Inquiry consists of former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Justice Ajai Lamba as the Chairperson, Former IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and former IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar as members of the commission.
According to sources, on Thursday, two-bike borne miscreants hurled a low-intensity IED at the gate of MLA Soraisam Kebi's residence. However, there were no reports of casualties, official sources said.
Violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ that had been called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) at Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who are dominant in the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (SC) status.