CBI Constitutes Special Investigation Team to Probe Manipur Violence

According to sources, on Thursday, two-bike borne miscreants hurled a low-intensity IED at the gate of MLA Soraisam Kebi's residence. However, there were no reports of casualties, official sources said.

Violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ that had been called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) at Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who are dominant in the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (SC) status.