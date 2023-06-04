Manipur Violence: Centre Constitutes 3-Member Commission of Inquiry

The Central Government has constituted a three-member Commission of Inquiry to probe the causes that led to the eruption of violence in Manipur on May 3.
The three-member Commission of Inquiry consists of former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Justice Ajai Lamba as the Chairperson, Former IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and former IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar as members of the commission.
A notification from the ministry of Home Affairs issued on Sunday read, “Whereas on 3 May 2023, large scale violence broke out in the State of Manipur and as remit of the violence many residents of Manipur lost their lives and several other got seriously injured, the houses and properties were burnt down as a result of arson and many of them were rendered homeless.”
“And whereas, the Government of Manipur recommended on 29th May, 2023 for institution of Judicial Inquiry Commission to look into the causes and associated factors of the crisis and the unfortunate incidents happened on 3rd May 2023 and afterwards under the provisions of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952,” the notification further read.
Meanwhile, the Commission, whose headquarters will be Manipur’s capital Imphal, has been asked to submit its report to the Central Government within six months from the date of its first sitting.
Eralier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the people of Manipur to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, National Highway-2 so that essential items can reach people. He also requested Civil Society Organisations to take the required measures to reach a consensus.
Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister said, “My sincerest appeal to the people of Manipur is to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, NH-2 Highway, so that food, medicines, Petrol/Diesel, and other necessary items can reach the people.”