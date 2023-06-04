Manipur Violence: Centre Constitutes 3-Member Commission of Inquiry

Eralier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the people of Manipur to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, National Highway-2 so that essential items can reach people. He also requested Civil Society Organisations to take the required measures to reach a consensus.

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister said, “My sincerest appeal to the people of Manipur is to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, NH-2 Highway, so that food, medicines, Petrol/Diesel, and other necessary items can reach the people.”