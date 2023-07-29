CBI Takes Over Probe in Viral Video Incident of Manipur

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case in connection with the horrific viral video incident where two women were paraded naked by a mob in Manipur, reports said on Saturday.
The probe agency said that an FIR registered by the Manipur Police has been taken over and a probe has been launched into it.
As per sources, the CBI team will interrogate the arrested accused. An SIT was reportedly formed earlier under the supervision of a senior-level officer to investigate the case while officials of the CBI, who are currently in Manipur, will investigate other cases including the one pertaining to the viral video.
It may be mentioned that, on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the viral video case to the CBI.
Notably, the Manipur Police have arrested seven accused in connection with the horrific incident that took place on May 4 but the video surfaced on the social media platforms on July 19.
According to Manipur police, the video was shot on May 4 in Kangpokpi district in B Phainom village where both women were allegedly gang-raped after the entire village was burnt down. The police, however, said the incident happened in another district, though the first information report (FIR) was filed in Kangpokpi.
After the video went viral, it created an outrage all over the country prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence for the first time in the issue after more than two months.
The ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed over 160 lives and displaced 40,000 people since May 3. The clashes are between the dominant Meitei community and the tribal Kuki group, who live in different regions of the state.