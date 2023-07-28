CBI Has Made No Arrest In 6 Manipur Violence Cases So Far, Says Officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not made any arrests in six cases related to the ethnic violence in Manipur, according to officials.
As per reports, the CBI has not made the FIRs public even after a month of re-registering those, considering the delicate circumstances in which it is probing these cases.
The CBI took over the FIRs from the state police last month and the investigation is continuing.
The Union home ministry has requested the Supreme Court to shift the trials of these cases outside the state of Manipur for the sake of impartiality.
The cases include the sexual assault of two women by a mob on May 4, which was captured in a viral video that sparked an outcry.
The man who filmed the assault was arrested and his mobile phone revealed a conspiracy to embarrass the government on the eve of the monsoon session of Parliament.
The ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed over 160 lives and displaced 40,000 people since May 3. The clashes are between the dominant Meitei community and the tribal Kuki group, who live in different regions of the state.