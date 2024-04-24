Chakma & Hajong Settlements Spark Concern in Assam's Bordering Dists: Upamanyu Hazarika

In a recent announcement by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju regarding the settlement of Chakmas and Hajongs from Arunachal Pradesh into Assam, concerns have been raised by Prabajan Virodhi Manch convener Upamanyu Hazarika, particularly regarding the implications for Upper Assam Districts bordering Arunachal Pradesh.
Hazarika emphasized that the influx of these communities from Arunachal Pradesh could significantly alter the demographic balance in districts such as Charaideo, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, and Udalguri, which are home to small indigenous communities.
Highlighting the case of Naoboisa in Lakhimpur District, where a sizable population of Bangladeshi Muslims expelled by Arunachal Pradesh has influenced electoral outcomes, Hazarika underscored the potential impact on the political landscape.
"While the BJP in Assam has maintained a 'secular' stance towards migrants, extending benefits to both Hindu and Muslim communities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's approach has leaned towards garnering support from migrant Muslims. Despite the BJP's previous stance in favor of minority religions under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Sarma's administration has broadened benefits to migrant Muslims. Moreover, the absence of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) from the BJP's election manifesto reflects a shift in priorities towards securing migrant Muslim support, Hazarika noted." said Hazarika in a statement.
He also mentioned that the plight of indigenous communities in Assam lies in the lack of protection from their own leaders, who prioritize cultivating migrant vote banks over safeguarding community interests, unlike other North Eastern States. Despite the Chakmas and Hajongs settling in Arunachal Pradesh since 1964, they have not been granted permanent resident status, as it could disrupt the demographic balance, by adding 10% to the population of 12 indigenous tribes, claimed Hazarika.
"Inspite of the Supreme Court judgment of 1998 during protection to the Chakmas and Hajongs, the State and its leadership fiercely protect the interest of small tribes. Assam also has over a 100 small ethnic communities and the leaders over here find it more expedient to cultivate the migrant vote bank regardless of the consequences for their own communities," Hazarika added further.