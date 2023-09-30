Chief Ministers’ Level Meeting on M'laya-Assam Border: CBI to Probe Mukroh Firing

“Also, discussed the remaining six areas of differences in Phase II of our border talks. We have made considerable progress in three of the areas of differences and the respective Regional Committees have been instructed to arrive at their conclusions at the earliest. In-depth discussions were held on the recent law and order situation in Block 1 (Khanduli & Psiar) Area. We have unanimously decided that State Police deputed in the areas will be asked to take a step back. In border areas, CRPF personnel will be deputed. Police forces that have been placed in certain areas by both state governments will be pulled back to build the confidence of the people," CM Sangma added in his tweet.