Chief Ministers’ Level Meeting on M'laya-Assam Border: CBI to Probe Mukroh Firing

The Chief Ministers’ Level Meeting on the Meghalaya-Assam border difference was held today here in Guwahati.
During the meeting, both the Governments of Meghalaya and Assam continue with one accord to resolve their boundary issues.
Taking to X platform, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma tweeted, "After a long drawn exercise, Meghalaya and Assam will soon finalize the posts and boundary lines in the first six areas of differences in Phase I."
Firstly, both the chief ministers have approved the boundary line for the Hahim sector.
Both the governments have decided to finalize the demarcation and boundary lines of the first six areas of differences by December 31 this year.
“Also, discussed the remaining six areas of differences in Phase II of our border talks. We have made considerable progress in three of the areas of differences and the respective Regional Committees have been instructed to arrive at their conclusions at the earliest. In-depth discussions were held on the recent law and order situation in Block 1 (Khanduli & Psiar) Area. We have unanimously decided that State Police deputed in the areas will be asked to take a step back. In border areas, CRPF personnel will be deputed. Police forces that have been placed in certain areas by both state governments will be pulled back to build the confidence of the people," CM Sangma added in his tweet.
Meanwhile, the Judicial Commission ordered by Meghalaya and Assam to enquire into the Mukroh Firing Incident will be done away with both state governments will request the CBI to investigate and register the case in a neutral state.
On the other hand, the Meghalaya Chief Minister informed that both he and his Assam Counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma will be visiting Psiar and Khanduli localities in the fourth week of October this year.