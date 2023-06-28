Chief of IAF Eastern Air Command Conferred With Param Vishist Seva Medal

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command Air Marshal SP Dharkar has been conferred with the “Param Vishisht Seva Medal” (PVSM) by the President of India. It was conferred on him by the President of India Droupadi Murmu in the Defence Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.
PVSM is awarded for distinguished service of the most exceptional order.
An experienced fighter pilot with over 3600 hours of flying, Air Marshal SP Dharkar is an alumnus of the Rashtriya Indian Military College Dehradun, National Defence Academy Pune, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and Air War College, USA. Commissioned in June 1985, he is a Qualified Flying Instructor, Fighter Strike Leader and Instrument Rating Instructor and Examiner and has also been an Air Force Examiner.
During his illustrious career, he has commanded a front line fighter squadron and a Fighter Flying Training Establishment. He has instructional experience in conducting Professional Military Education for medium and senior level officers at the Defence Services Staff College and at the College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad.
He has served as Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Training) at Air Headquarters and Air Defence Commander at Headquarters Eastern Air Command. He has the distinction of being the first Director General of Defence Space Agency.
He assumed charge as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Headquarters Eastern Air Command, Shillong on October 1 last year.