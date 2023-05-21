Clashes Were Not Between Communities of State: Manipur CM on Violence

CM Singh said, “Past is past, now our mission is to restore normalcy in the state of Manipur. The fight was not between communities of the state, and there should not be any. The conflict lies with the government's actions.”

“Whenever the government will try to implement something new, there will be both resistance and acceptance. It is my earnest appeal to the people of the state not to blame communities. It is the duty of the government to expedite the issues. If someone is to be blamed, it is the government. In regard to this, we will try to rectify whatever we can,” the chief minister further said.