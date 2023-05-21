Clashes Were Not Between Communities of State: Manipur CM on Violence

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh reacting to the recent violence in the state claimed that the clashes that took place were not between communities and that it was with the government.
Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Biren Singh emphasized the need to restore normalcy in the state, leaving the past behind.
CM Singh said, “Past is past, now our mission is to restore normalcy in the state of Manipur. The fight was not between communities of the state, and there should not be any. The conflict lies with the government's actions.”
“Whenever the government will try to implement something new, there will be both resistance and acceptance. It is my earnest appeal to the people of the state not to blame communities. It is the duty of the government to expedite the issues. If someone is to be blamed, it is the government. In regard to this, we will try to rectify whatever we can,” the chief minister further said.
The Chief Minister also stated that there have been security lapses and intelligence failure which led to large-scale violence in the state.
Violence in Manipur erupted on May 3 after tribals organized a demonstration in the ten hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The clashes displaced around 23,000 people and resulted in the deaths of several people.
Biren Singh along with other top leaders of the state met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on May 14 to discuss the current situation in the violence-hit state. The meeting reportedly went on for more than two hours and focused on the restoration of peace and tranquillity in Manipur. The Home Minister was briefed about the ground situation in the state.