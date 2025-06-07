CM Sarma Requests Conrad Sangma’s Intervention in Namrata Bora Case

In the development of Namrata Bora's accident case, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged his Meghalaya counterpart, Conrad Sangma, to initiate a fair and impartial enquiry into the tragic incident that occurred near Nongpoh Police Station in the early hours of Wednesday, June 4.

The accident involved a vehicle bearing Assam registration number AS 01 EV 9578 and resulted in the unfortunate death of a young woman, Namrata Bora. Four other co-passengers reportedly sustained only minor injuries. While a case has already been registered at Nongpoh Police Station, CM Sarma highlighted concerns raised by the bereaved family and well-wishers, requesting that a senior police officer be appointed to lead the investigation and ensure all facts surrounding the incident are brought to light.

I request Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri @SangmaConrad, to kindly look into a tragic incident that occurred near Nongpoh Police Station in the early hours of Wednesday, June 4.



A vehicle bearing Assam registration number AS 01 EV 9578 met with an accident, resulting… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 7, 2025

Earlier, on Tuesday, following the accident, Namrata Bora’s friends, Mriganka, Pragya, Gayatri Bora, and Anayatul Wadud, were brought to the Nongpoh Police Station for questioning. Meghalaya Police interrogated the group and recorded their statements as part of an ongoing investigation to uncover all details related to the incident and the conduct of those involved.

Anayatul Wadud, when approached by the media regarding allegations that he had abandoned Namrata and others at the accident site without taking them to the hospital and fled to Guwahati, declined to comment immediately. He stated that he would respond only after submitting his statement to the police.

In a detailed statement given to Pratidin Time, Anayatul Wadud maintained that the incident had been a tragic accident and denied any wrongdoing. He explained that the vehicle carrying them to Shillong had collided with a truck, but stressed, “We did not flee from the accident site. We stayed at the police station until Namrata was taken into an ambulance.” He also emphasised that they had fully cooperated with the police investigation.

