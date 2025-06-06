Anayatul Wadud Reaches Nongpoh PS Along Other Friends of Namrata Borah

Following the tragic accident involving Namrata Borah during a late-night trip to Shillong, her friends travelling with her, Mriganka, Pragya, Gayatri Bora, and Anayatul Wadud- have been brought to the Nongpoh police station for questioning. Meghalaya police are currently interrogating the group and recording their statements as part of a thorough investigation to uncover all details surrounding the incident and the actions of those involved.

Anayatul Wadud, when approached by the media regarding allegations that he abandoned Namrata and others at the accident site without taking them to the hospital and fled to Guwahati, declined to comment immediately. He stated he would respond only after submitting his statement to the police.

In a detailed statement to Pratidin Time, Anayatul Wadud insisted the incident was a tragic accident and denied any wrongdoing. He explained that the vehicle carrying them to Shillong had collided with a truck, but stressed, “We did not flee from the accident site. We stayed at the police station until Namrata was taken into an ambulance.” He emphasised full cooperation with the police investigation.

Recalling the moments after the accident, Anayatul said the group was frightened and, fearing further trouble, left Shillong for Guwahati. He admitted to driving the vehicle himself and acknowledged that initial false statements were made out of fear and confusion.

He also clarified his acquaintance with Mriganka and Pragya through a mutual friend, while he could not recall how he knew Gayatri Bora. Anayatul added, “My wife also recognised and met Gayatri.”

Responding to accusations from the Vishva Hindu Parishad, Anayatul rejected the claims as baseless, stating, “This was an accident. People are trying to distort the facts.” He described the night of the accident as one where they were friends sharing laughter until the tragic incident occurred, causing great sorrow.

On avoiding the media, Anayatul said, “Since the accident, we have been very scared. At the same time, we are following all legal procedures.” He firmly denied any conspiracy, saying, “Namrata Borah’s death is not related to any conspiracy; it is purely an accident.”

He also clarified, “We did not consume alcohol on the night of the accident,” and expressed sympathy toward Namrata’s family during this difficult time.

The Meghalaya police continue their investigation to uncover the full truth behind this unfortunate event.

