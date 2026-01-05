Cold Wave Tightens Grip Over Assam, Northeast for Next Five Days

A sharp drop in temperature is set to intensify winter conditions across Assam and the North East, with the region bracing for biting cold over the next five days.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre at Borjhar, cold conditions will continue to prevail as chilly winds from the east and northeast sweep across the region.

The weather department has warned that the cold spell may feel harsher than usual, especially during early mornings and nights.

While the cold wave tightens its grip, scattered light rainfall is also expected in parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Nagaland. The rain, though not heavy, may add to the chill, making temperatures feel even colder.

The weather office has also issued a snowfall alert for the higher reaches of Arunachal Pradesh, indicating fresh snow in the coming days.

In addition, dense fog is likely to affect visibility in several states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram for the next five days. Residents, especially motorists and commuters, have been advised to remain cautious during early morning hours.

The meteorological department stated that the prevailing cold conditions are likely to persist throughout the period, urging people to take necessary precautions to stay warm and safe.

