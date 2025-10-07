Manipur Designer Brings “Art of East India” to Paris Fashion Week

Manipur’s well-known fashion designer and makeup artist Robert Naorem took Northeast India’s rich culture to the global stage with his latest collection, “Art of East India”, showcased during Paris Fashion Week.

The show, organised by PP Production House at Melia La Defense in Paris, brought together 25 designers from around the world. Among them, Robert’s collection stood out for its blend of tradition and modern style.

His designs highlighted the beauty of Manipur’s handwoven silks and fine embroidery, combining them with Western cuts and silhouettes. Using soft tones of red, cream, and ivory, the collection reflected both elegance and cultural pride.

Robert said his goal was to revive traditional weaving and promote sustainable fashion while giving international recognition to the artisans of Manipur. His participation in the Paris show was a proud moment for the Northeast, showcasing how local craft can shine on the global runway.

Born on May 15, 1986, in Wangjing Awang Leikai, Thoubal district, Robert is the son of Naorem Dijamani Singh and Th. Rekha Devi. After completing his schooling at Don Bosco School, Chingmeirong, he moved to Bangalore for further studies at Surana College. There, he developed an interest in fashion while pursuing an academic path that later led to an MPhil in Clinical Psychology.

Despite his academic achievements, Robert followed his passion for design and beauty. Over the years, he has earned recognition for his work, including the “Most Inspirational Designer” award at India Fashion Week London in 2017 and “Best International Designer (India)” at International Fashion Week Milan in 2019.

