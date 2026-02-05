Congress Appoints New Leadership for Manipur Pradesh Committee

The Indian National Congress has announced new leadership appointments for the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), aimed at strengthening the party’s organisational and electoral strategy in the state.

According to an official release from the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Shri Okram Ibobi Singh has been appointed as the President of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee. The party has also named Shri Keisham Meghachandra as the Leader and Shri K. Ranjit Singh as the Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Manipur.

The new team includes Shri Victor Keishing and Shri Manga Vaiphei as Working Presidents, while Md. Fajur Rahim has been appointed as the Treasurer of the state unit. In charge of electoral strategy, Shri Th. Lokeshwar Singh will serve as Chairperson of the Campaign Committee, and Shri Moirangthem Okendro will head the Election Committee.

The AICC expressed appreciation for the contributions of the outgoing leaders, Shri Keisham Meghachandra and Shri Okram Ibobi Singh, acknowledging their work in strengthening the party’s presence in Manipur.

