Conrad Sangma Addresses Party’s Plans, Regional Concerns In Delhi Meeting

The National People's Party (NPP) met in New Delhi on Monday to chalk out plans in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in 2024.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma addressed a press conference where he made significant announcements regarding the party's future plans and regional concerns. Asserting their status as the only national party from the Northeast, Sangma said that the NPP would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections independently, emphasizing their commitment to their own ideology.
In his official Twitter handle the CM wrote, “We had a meaningful discussion on the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly election in the State of Mizoram. Party functionaries from different States have shared their reports on preparedness. We are committed that in the upcoming elections, we will be able to make our party’s presence in a strong way in North East and in other parts of the country.”
The Chief Minister also appealed to all ethnic groups in Manipur to maintain peace, recognizing the importance of unity in the region. Sangma also spoke about illegal migration as a significant problem for the northeast and highlighted the need to address it effectively.
Regarding the inter-state boundary issue, Sangma revealed that a meeting would take place in Guwahati, Assam, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss potential solutions. He emphasized the NPP's stance on resolving the matter through peaceful discussions.