CPI (M) Demands Probe into Tripura Ulta Rath Yatra Mishap

Eralier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and expressed his heartfelt condolences over the tragic accident. The state government has also decided to bear all the expenses for the treatment of the injured, while victims with burn injuries exceeding 60 percent will receive Rs 2.50 lakh and those with burn injuries ranging between 40 to 60 per cent will get Rs 74,000 as compensation, said Manik Saha.