CPI (M) Demands Probe into Tripura Ulta Rath Yatra Mishap
The CPI (M) in Tripura has demanded for a judicial probe into the tragic incident that took place during the Ulta Rath Yatra in the state’s Unakoti district.
The party also reportedly urged the state government to launch standard operating procedures (SOPs) in collaboration with the departments concerned for organizing religious festivals.
CPI (M) leader and former Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Sarkar, while addressing a press conference called for an investigation of the incident by a sitting judge of the Tripura High Court. The party veteran has also demanded government jobs for the next of kin of the deceased in the tragedy.
Reportedly, a delegation led by Manik Sarkar visited the incident spot at Kumarghat and held discussions with officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), and the Police Department in regard to the incident.
Eralier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and expressed his heartfelt condolences over the tragic accident. The state government has also decided to bear all the expenses for the treatment of the injured, while victims with burn injuries exceeding 60 percent will receive Rs 2.50 lakh and those with burn injuries ranging between 40 to 60 per cent will get Rs 74,000 as compensation, said Manik Saha.
It may be noted that in a tragic mishap, as many as seven people were killed and 16 others sustained burn injuries after they were electrocuted during the Ulta Rath Yatra in Tripura's Unakoti on June 28.