Curfew Restrictions Relaxed in Manipur’s Imphal East | Details Here

Curfew restrictions in all areas of Imphal East district of Manipur have been relaxed from 5 am to 11 am.
The relaxations were announced by Khumanthem Diana Devi, the District Magistrate of Imphal East in an order issued on Thursday.
This relaxation will however not apply to any gathering or large-scale movement of persons or sit-in-protests or rallies which is unlawful in nature, the order said.
The order of the DM’s office read, “Now, therefore, it is hereby informed to the general public that restriction of movement of persons outside their respective residences imposed in Imphal East is hereby relaxed from 5 AM to 11 AM on 29th September, 2023 for all areas of the district.”
“This relaxation shall, however, not apply to any gathering/large scale movement of persons/sit-in- protests/rally, etc. which is unlawful in nature,” the order added.
The order further exempted persons engaged in essential services from the curfew.
“Further, all persons belonging to essential services such as Health, PHED, Municipal Officials/Staff, Power (MSPDCL/MSPCL), petrol pumps, CAF&PD, Media, functioning of Courts and to and fro movement of flight passengers to airport shall be exempted from further imposition of curfew,” the order read.
Notably, restrictions on the movement of persons outside their respective residences in Imphal East were imposed since September 3, this year.