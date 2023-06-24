Manipur: Curfew Relaxed for 13 Hours in Two Districts
Keeping in view of considerable law and order, Manipur government has relaxed the curfew timing for 13 hours i.e., from 5 am to 6 pm for two districts on Saturday.
The district magistrates of both the districts, Imphal East and Imphal West, issued the orders for an extension of relaxation in curfew timings.
Meanwhile, the relaxation will not cover a few of the areas in Imphal East district. These areas are- Hatta Crossing to RDS crossing in the East, Imphal River from Sanjenthong to Minuthong in the West, Minuthong to Hatta Crossing in the North, and RDS Crossing to Sanjenthong in the South.
The order furthermore state that all persons belonging to essential services including health, PHED, electricity, media personnel and functioning of courts will be exempted from further imposition of curfew after the termination of the mentioned period of relaxation.
On the other hand, Imphal West additional magistrate N Johnson Meitei said that the curfew has been relaxed for all areas of the district in view of the considerable improvement of law and order in the district.