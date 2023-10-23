Cyclone Hamoon Follows Tej in Bay of Bengal; IMD Predicts Rainfall Over NE, Issues Yellow Alert

Another cyclone is forming in the Bay of Bengal after cyclone Tej formed in the Arabian Sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in its report that the Depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of 17 kmph during the past six hours, intensified into a deep depression and lay centered at 5.30 pm of today.
It is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours.
IMD also stated that cyclone Hamoon is likely to move nearly northwards till morning of October 23, then north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between Khepupara and Chittagong around October 25 evening as a deep depression.
The IMD predicts that the cyclone will apparently impact the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh and thus, issued yellow alerts in parts of Northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till October 26, 2023 due to the rain warning.
Probable Impacts
1. Visibility may become poor due to intense spell of rainfall leading to traffic congestion.
2. Temporary Disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time.
3. Uprooting of trees may cause damages to power sector
4. Possibilities of Flash floods due to intense spell of rainfall.
5. Lightning may injure people and cattle at open place.
Actions suggested
1. Follow traffic advisories issued, if any.
2. Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.
3. Take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities.
4. Be Updated.