Cyclone Michaung: NF Railway Cancels 3 Trains
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to cancel three trains on December 2 due to the anticipated intensification of Cyclonic Storm 'Michaung' within the next 24 hours.
According to the IMD, the cyclonic formation is currently located approximately 440 km to the east-southeast of Puducherry and 420 km to the southeast of Chennai.
According to a statement from NF Railways, the following trains have been canceled due to the upcoming cyclone MICHAUNG affecting Coastal Andhra Pradesh:
Train No. 22504 (DBRG-CAPE) Journey Commencing on: 02.12.2023 and 03.12.2023
Train No. 12510 (GHY-SMVB) Journey Commencing on: 03.12.2023 and 04.12.2023
Train No. 15630 (SHTT-TBM) Journey Commencing on: 08.12.2023
The Southern Railway, however, has decided to cancel a total of 118 trains in Tamil Nadu, which includes long-distance trains in other states as well, from December 3rd to 6th.
Here are some of the trains that are included: Nizamuddin Chennai Duronto Express, Kochuveli – Gorakhpur Raptisagar Express, Gaya Chennai Express, Barauni - Coimbatore Special train, Vijayawada Janshatabdi, Trivandrum Secunderabad Sabari Express, Patna-Ernakulam Super Fast Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Weekly Super Fast Express, Trivandrum-New Delhi Kerala Express, and many more.