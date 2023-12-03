Cyclone Michaung: NF Railway Cancels 3 Trains

Cyclone Michaung forces NF Railway to cancel three trains
According to the IMD, the cyclonic formation is currently located approximately 440 km to the east-southeast of Puducherry and 420 km to the southeast of Chennai.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to cancel three trains on December 2 due to the anticipated intensification of Cyclonic Storm 'Michaung' within the next 24 hours.

According to a statement from NF Railways, the following trains have been canceled due to the upcoming cyclone MICHAUNG affecting Coastal Andhra Pradesh:

Train No. 22504 (DBRG-CAPE) Journey Commencing on: 02.12.2023 and 03.12.2023

Train No. 12510 (GHY-SMVB) Journey Commencing on: 03.12.2023 and  04.12.2023

Train No. 15630 (SHTT-TBM) Journey Commencing on: 08.12.2023

The Southern Railway, however, has decided to cancel a total of 118 trains in Tamil Nadu, which includes long-distance trains in other states as well, from December 3rd to 6th.

Here are some of the trains that are included: Nizamuddin Chennai Duronto Express, Kochuveli – Gorakhpur Raptisagar Express, Gaya Chennai Express, Barauni - Coimbatore Special train, Vijayawada Janshatabdi, Trivandrum Secunderabad Sabari Express, Patna-Ernakulam Super Fast Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Weekly Super Fast Express, Trivandrum-New Delhi Kerala Express, and many more.

