Cyclone 'Mocha' To Impact NE, Widespread Rainfall Activity Expected from May 15-17

The system after intensifying into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm over East central Bay of Bengal has moved nearly northeastwards with a speed of 20 km/per hour during the past six hours and lay centered at 11: 30 am on Saturday over the same region near latitude 16.0°N and longitude 90.0°E, about 560 km north-northwest of Port Blair, 630 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and 550 km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar).