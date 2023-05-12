IMD Issues Rainfall, Wind Warning in NE Due to Cyclone “Mocha”

Damage expected: Mizoram, Tripura, and South Manipur

· Minor Damage to loose/unsecured structures

· Some breaches in kutcha road due to heavy rain with the possibility of landslide, in vulnerable areas

· Uprooting of small trees and breaking of tree branches.

· Damage to small trees like Banana, Drum stick and Papaya etc.

· Damage to standing crops

Action Suggested

· Immediately harvest mature fruits and crops.

· Provide staking and cover to vegetables nurseries, fruit orchards.

· Avoid application of fertilizers and pesticides.

· Keep livestock inside sheds