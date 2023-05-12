IMD Issues Rainfall, Wind Warning in NE Due to Cyclone “Mocha”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy rainfall warnings in isolated pockets of Tripura, Mizoram on May 13, while heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 14. Similarly, the parts of South Assam, Nagaland and Manipur are likely to receive heavy rainfall on May 14.
Apart from this, the IMD has also issued wind warnings in states of Tripura, Mizoram and South Manipur on May 14. The report reads, “Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is very likely to prevail on May 14.”
This phenomenon is due to the current Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Mocha” (pronounced as “Mokha”) over Central and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal, according to the IMD.
The weather department has also informed that the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Mocha” has now moved nearly northwards with a speed of 13 km/per hour during past six hours and lay centered at 8:30 am on Friday, over the same region near latitude 13.6°N and longitude 88.2°E, about 530 km west-northwest of Port Blair, 950 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and 870 km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar). It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal during night of today. It is likely to cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar), close to Sittwe (Myanmar) around noon of May 14, 2023 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 150-160 kmph gusting to 175 kmph.
Damage expected: Mizoram, Tripura, and South Manipur
· Minor Damage to loose/unsecured structures
· Some breaches in kutcha road due to heavy rain with the possibility of landslide, in vulnerable areas
· Uprooting of small trees and breaking of tree branches.
· Damage to small trees like Banana, Drum stick and Papaya etc.
· Damage to standing crops
Action Suggested
· Immediately harvest mature fruits and crops.
· Provide staking and cover to vegetables nurseries, fruit orchards.
· Avoid application of fertilizers and pesticides.
· Keep livestock inside sheds