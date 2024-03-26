Cyclonic Circulation Persists Over NE India, Rainfall Predicted for Coming Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive report detailing the current weather conditions and forecasts for Northeast India. According to the report, several weather phenomena are influencing the region, including cyclonic circulations, troughs, and the presence of westerlies.
Weather Phenomena Overview:
Cyclonic Circulation: The IMD report indicates the continuation of a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and its neighboring areas at an altitude of 1.5 km above mean sea level. This circulation system typically brings unstable atmospheric conditions, leading to cloud formation and precipitation.
Trough in Westerlies: A trough in westerlies has been observed, extending approximately along Long. 93°E to the north of Lat. 23°N. This trough is indicative of a region of low pressure, which can contribute to the development of weather disturbances and rainfall.
Weakening Cyclonic Circulation: While a cyclonic circulation was previously noted over northeast Bangladesh, the IMD report suggests that it has become less marked. Similarly, the trough from northeast Madhya Pradesh to southeast Assam has also diminished in intensity.
Weather Forecast:
Day 1: The forecast predicts light to moderate rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, with scattered showers expected in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. These rainfall patterns are typical during the presence of cyclonic circulations and troughs, as moist air converges and rises, leading to precipitation.
Day 2: Rainfall is forecasted to occur in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. While the intensity of rainfall may be less widespread compared to Day 1, isolated showers can still occur due to local weather disturbances.
Days 3-5: Similar weather patterns are expected to persist, with light to moderate rain forecasted in various parts of Northeast India. This prolonged period of rainfall can contribute to waterlogging, landslides, and other associated hazards.
Warnings:
Days 1-5: The IMD has issued warnings for thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas of the region, with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, which could lead to localized flooding and disruption of normal activities.
Local Forecast for Guwahati:
Residents of Guwahati and its surrounding areas can expect a generally cloudy sky with occasional rain or thunder showers. The maximum temperature is forecasted to reach 27°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 18°C. It is advisable for residents to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions during inclement weather conditions.
The IMD's detailed report and forecasts provide valuable insights for residents, authorities, and other stakeholders to prepare and respond effectively to weather-related challenges in Northeast India.