Cyclonic Storm “DANA” Weakens Over Odisha; Light Rains Predicted in Northeast

The cyclonic storm “DANA” over north coastal Odisha moved westward, weakening first into a deep depression over North Odisha by the afternoon (1430 hours IST) and later into a depression by midnight (2330 hours IST) on October 25, 2024. In the early hours of October 26 (0530 hours IST), it weakened further into a well-marked low-pressure area over North Odisha and continued to linger over the region until the forenoon (0830 hours IST) of the same day.
The system is projected to weaken further and become insignificant over the next 12 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that no adverse weather is expected as a result of this system. This will be the final update for Cyclone DANA, though the National Weather Forecasting Centre in New Delhi and the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar will continue to issue regular bulletins related to its remnants.
The IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall in some locations in Meghalaya and Mizoram, with isolated light showers expected across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura. No warnings have been issued for the Northeastern states.
Local Forecast for Guwahati and Surrounding Areas: Expect a generally cloudy sky with light rain. Maximum and minimum temperatures are anticipated to be around 30°C and 22°C, respectively.