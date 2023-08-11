Does Rahul Gandhi Want Army To Fire On Manipur Civilians: CM Sarma

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, criticized Rahul Gandhi's proposed solution for peace in Manipur, asserting that advocating for Army intervention is wrong.
CM Sarma emphasized that a resolution to the unrest should emerge from compassionate approaches, not the use of force. He pointed to the historical context of the Indian Air Force's actions in Aizawl, suggesting that military intervention does not guarantee lasting peace.
The Chief Minister questioned the practicality of Gandhi's suggestion, raising concerns about the potential consequences of using armed forces against civilians. He argued that deploying the Army might temporarily suppress disturbances but wouldn't lead to sustainable solutions.
Regarding the recent disruptions in Parliament during Prime Minister Modi's speech on Manipur, Sarma accused those who walked out of having ulterior motives beyond addressing the situation in Manipur. He praised PM Modi's address, highlighting his genuine concern for Manipur's issues.
In contrast, Rahul Gandhi reiterated his stance that the Indian Army could swiftly quell disturbances in Manipur if deployed. He clarified that he wasn't seeking direct military intervention but rather urging the Central government to employ its available tools to alleviate the situation.
Gandhi expressed deep concern over the deep-rooted divide between the Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur, leading to a state of hostility and fear. He revealed instances where each group forbids the other from entering their respective territories. Gandhi highlighted the alarming level of tension between these communities, emphasizing the need for a holistic approach to reconciliation and lasting peace.