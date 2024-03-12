Earthquake of 4.0 Magnitude in Meghalaya, Tremors Felt in Guwahati
The epicenter of the earthquake was in the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. However, tremors were felt as far as in Guwahati.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolted Guwahati and its neighboring areas on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

According to the NCS, the tremors originated at a depth of 5 km at latitude 25.70 and longitude 90.26.

In a post on 'X', the NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 12-03-2024, 14:27:53 IST, Lat: 25.70 & Long: 90.26, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App."

