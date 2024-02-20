3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Manipur's Churachandpur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Churachandpur in Manipur on Tuesday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 9.10am this morning.
Taking to ‘X’, the NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 20-02-2024, 09:10:06 IST, Lat: 24.05 & Long: 93.67, Depth: 32 Km ,Location: Churachandpur,Manipur India,”
Recently, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Kamrup district of Assam. The epicentre of the earthquake is 3 km from Assam's neighboring state Meghalaya.
Reportedly, tremors were also felt in parts of Bangladesh and Bhutan.