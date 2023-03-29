EC Announces Bypoll Dates For Meghalaya, Punjab, Odisha, UP

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the dates for the by-elections the Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies including Meghalaya, Punjab, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

The bypolls will for Jalandhar parliamentary constituency in Punjab and Assembly constituencies of Jharsuguda in Odisha; Chhanbey and Suar in Uttar Pradesh; and Sohiong in Meghalaya will be held on May 10, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said in a press conference today.

The results for the same will be declared on May 13, he further said.

Notably, the polling and counting dates of bypolls coincide with those of the Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Earlier today, the EC had set May 10 as the polling date for Karnataka Assembly Elections.

haring data of the electors, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said a total of 5.21 crores voters will exercise their franchise.

Kumar informed that over 58,000 polling stations will be set up across the state.

"There are 224 Assembly constituencies of which 36 are reserved for the SCs and 15 for the STs. The total electorates in the state are 5,21,73,579 crores of which males are 2.62 crores and females are 2.59 crores. The total number of 80 plus electors is 12.15 lakhs. It is an increase of 32 percent from 2018. It also includes 16,976 proud electors who are 100 plus. The number of persons with disabilities (PWDs) has increased to 5.55 lakhs. This is an increase of close to 150 percent," the CEC said.

"There are 58,282 polling stations in Karnataka of which 20,866 are urban. The average number of electors per polling station comes to 883. On all the sensitive booths which have been identified, we take four to five measures. Either there would CAPF, or web-casting or a micro-observer. With the combination of all of these, we tend to put more vigour and vigil on the sensitive booths," Kumar informed.

Kumar further added that 240 model polling stations will be made eco-friendly and green booths and in addition 100 booths would be managed purely by persons with disability.

The election will be held for 224 seats in Karnataka.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission said it has introduced the facility to Vote-from-Home (VFH) for people above 80-years-old and those with disabilities in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

It may be mentioned that recently three Northeastern states, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya concluded their assembly elections.