PM Modi’s Poll Campaign Will Boost Party’s Vote Share: Meghalaya BJP

Meghalaya Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ernest Mawrie on Friday exuded confidence that the party's vote share in the state will boost following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vigorous poll campaigning in the state.

"PM Modi's roadshow in Shillong today has become a rock show and people enjoyed the entire programme," Ernest Mawrie said on Friday.

He further said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Meghalaya, especially his roadshow will help BJP to increase the party's vote share. We are very much hopeful that, our vote share may increase to 25-30 percent. In 2018, our vote share was 9.6 percent and this time our vote share will be increased after the Prime Minister's visit to the state."

Ahead of the assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Meghalaya and held a roadshow in Shillong on Friday.

The roadshow started at Central Library and concluded at the Police Bazar where he addressed a public rally. The roadshow received a massive response as people queued up on both sides of the road through which the Prime Minister's cavalcade passed.