ECI Initiates Legal Action Against Independent Candidate in Manipur

Days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) field a case against an independent candidate from Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency, a court granted him interim pre-arrest bail on Sunday, reports said.
The candidate identified as Moirangthem Totomsana (50) was accused of violating the Model Code of Conduct. As per reports, he violated election protocols during a live broadcast on April 2, 2024, by allegedly making derogatory remarks aimed at Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and threatened bodily harm.
The ECI took the incident seriously and initiated legal proceedings against Totomsana, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pradeep Kumar Jha stated.
According to sources, Totomsana has been granted interim bail by the Additional District and Sessions Judge of the Manipur East Fast Track Court granted till April 15. This reprieve allows him to remain free from detention pending further legal proceedings.
On Saturday night, a combined team of Imphal West and Thoubal district police commandos came to arrest Totomsana from his residence, but were halted by the locals of Heirok. Locals of Heirok came out on the streets to block the roads and protest against the arrest of Totomsana.
The combined team was not able to come out of Heirok Police Station as the people were furious about the arrest and were not able to arrest Totomsana till the filing of this report.