Manipur SBI Staffer Arrested In Delhi For Stealing Rs 2 Crore Cash, Gold

In a startling development, a cashier at the SBI Bishnupur branch in Manipur was arrested by the Delhi Police on Friday in connection with the disappearance of a staggering Rs 2 crore in cash along with gold ornaments valued at Rs 50 lakh.
The incident was initially reported by SBI Bishnupur manager Soibam Romesh on March 2, prompting an immediate investigation by the police.
The accused cashier has been identified as Laishram Monarch Grace.
Following diligent inquiries, the Bishnupur police collaborated with their counterparts in Delhi, leading to the arrest of Laishram Monarch Grace from Patel Chest Christian Colony, situated adjacent to Maurice Nagar Police station in Delhi.