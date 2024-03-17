ECI Revises Vote Counting Date for Arunachal Pradesh & Sikkim Assembly Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) revised the vote counting date for the state legislative assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to June 2, as announced on Sunday. The voting for these states is scheduled for April 19.
According to the ECI, the decision to revise the counting date comes in light of the impending expiration of the terms of the Legislative Assemblies of both Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on June 2, 2024.
The ECI clarified its decision, stating, "...The term of the house of both the Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim is due to expire on June 2, 2024. In view of this, the Commission has decided to amend the following in respect of the schedule for the General Election to State Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim."
It's worth noting that the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections in both states will continue as initially scheduled on June 4.
Earlier, on Saturday, March 16, the Election Commission announced that Arunachal Pradesh would hold elections on April 19, 2024, for both the Lok Sabha and the state assembly. Arunachal Pradesh comprises two Lok Sabha seats and 60 assembly constituencies, with 53 reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates and the remaining in the general category.