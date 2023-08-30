ECI Team Visits Mizoram, Reviews Preparedness for Assembly Elections 2023

A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar visited Mizoram’s capital city Aizawl on Tuesday to assess the preparation for the upcoming state assembly elections 2023.
The team comprised of two Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel. The Commissioners were also accompanied by Nitesh Vyas, Sr. Dy. Election Commissioner along with two Dy. Election Commissioners Hirdesh Kumar and R.K. Gupta as well as 12 other high-ranking ECI officials.
During the visit, the commission conducted meetings with various stake holders including representatives of political parties, Government Agencies/Department who will be responsible for the conduct of free and fair, accessible, participative and inclusive elections in the state slated to be held by the end of this year.
On the first day of the visit, the commission conducted meetings with representatives of the political parties and sought their opinions. They heard their suggestions and requests relating to elections. After the conclusion of the first meeting, briefing and preparatory meetings with various enforcement agencies was conducted by the Commission.
The CEC specifically emphasizing the need for vigil over the inter-state check posts across the neighbouring states, to ensure no cross border movement of illicit cash, liquor, drugs, freebies takes place. CEC asked the officials to step up the seizures with support from adjoining border states and instill fear of administration amongst the violators to fulfill the Commission's resolve of an inducement free election in the state.
He directed the state Police, CPF, State Excise and Narcotics Department and Narcotics Control Bureau officials to keep strict vigil and help curtail the drug menace. CEC also directed officials to keep a strict watch over social media for any violations and fake narratives vitiating the election atmosphere.
The Commission then conducted a meeting with Chief Electoral Officer, State Police Nodal Officer and assessed the level of preparation with respect to the general preparation and analyzed the force deployment plan as presented before the commission.
On the second day of the visit, the commission conducted review meeting with District Election Officers and Superintendent of Police (SP) off 11 districts and sought information from DEOs on their preparedness for the elections.