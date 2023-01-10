ECI to Visit Nagaland on Jan 13 to Review Poll Preparedness

A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will visit Nagaland from January 13 to 15 to review the election preparedness in the state.

During its visit, the ECI team will meet all the recognised political parties and interact with deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, enforcement agencies both state and central government.

On Monday, Nagaland chief electoral officer (CEO) V Shashank Shekhar met the representatives of various political parties in his office in Kohima.

The CEO said the state-level training of polling personnel and preparations for the polls have been going on for the last couple of months. He added that the commission has deployed 50 CAPF companies in the state in advance and that some more companies of the central forces will arrive shortly.

The CEO, along with officers of his office, also held a meeting of the State Steering Committee on Accessible Election to deliberate issues of accessible elections.