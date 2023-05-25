Entire NE Region a Biodiversity Spot: IIT Guwahati Professor

Arun Mitra, a Beekeeper and Entrepreneur, highlighted the importance of honey and how it is a profitable venture. The documentary "The Man Who 'Speaks' Nature", was showcased highlighting conservation efforts by Manoj Gogoi, an Indian wildlife conservationist and wildlife rehabilitationist based in Kaziranga, Assam.

During the event, documentaries were also showcased on Pobitora wildlife sanctuary and Greater Adjutant story.

Dr. Tarun Chandra Bora, Chancellor, Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Visvavidyalaya, was the chief guest of the event. He said, "With these events we can sensitize the young generation who are custodians of our biodiversity. The young students should love nature. It is the lifeline of humanity and it should be protected. Half of our food material comes from bees because of which 80% of plants are alive. Pollinators are the backbone of food security."

May 22 is observed as 'International Day for Biological Diversity' by the United Nations to create awareness about biodiversity issues. It serves as an occasion to highlight the importance of biodiversity for the planet's well-being as well as the urgent need to protect and conserve it.

Several students from Cotton University, Guwahati University, Madanpur MV School, Assam Downtown University, Dr Ambedkar Secondary School and IIT Guwahati participated in the event.