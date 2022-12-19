Ex Dy Speaker of Mizo Assembly Lalrinawma to be Sworn-in as Minister

Former deputy speaker of Mizoram assembly Lalrinawma would sworn-in as a minister on Tuesday. This was informed by an official.

The oath will be administered by Mizoram governor Hari Babu Kambhampati during a swearing-in ceremony to be held at Raj Bhavan.

Last Thursday, Lalrinawma resigned as deputy speaker of the assembly.

According to reports, the former deputy speaker is likely to be given the portfolios of K Beichhua, who resigned from the post on December 13.

The former minister Beichhua, who held excise and narcotics, veterinary, social welfare and sericulture departments, before tendering his resignation had said that he was told to resign by Chief Minister Zoramthanga as he wanted to reshuffle the cabinet and portfolios.

It is believed that the political halt in Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) in Siaha from where Beichhua was elected to be the main reason that led to his resignation.

Last month, the Mizo National Front (MNF)-Congress government was voted out of power in MADC when at least three MNF district council members supported the opposition BJP.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram governor is yet to approve the new government in MADC.