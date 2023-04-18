No Respite! Heat Conditions in NE to Continue, Max Temp Likely to Rise by 3-4 °C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the maximum temperature in the Northeastern states (NE) of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura is likely to be (3-4) °C above normal for the next few days.

Following this, the scorching heat conditions in the state including parts of Northeast may prevail for a few more days.

However, light rain is very likely to occur in isolated pockets over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, said IMD in a report.

Speaking about the weather predictions, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, Scientist, Sanjay Shaw told Pratidin Time, “Based on the maximum temperatures that were recorded in different stations on Monday, we learnt that the Guwahati city has recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 °C on Monday which is 6°C above normal. Similarly, in Tezpur, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.3 °C which is 4.8°C above normal. In Silchar it was 36.6°C which is 4.0 ° C above normal temperature. Dhubri recorded 37.5°C which is 5.3°C above normal. In Meghalaya’s Shillong, the maximum temperature recorded was 28.2 °C which is 4.9°C above normal. Sohra recorded 28.2°C which is 6.1°C above normal. Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat recorded 32.6°C which is 4.7°C above normal. Manipur’s Imphal has recorded 35°C which is 6.4°C above normal. Tripura’s Agartala has probably recorded highest among all other major cities with 38°C which is 5.1°C above normal temperature.”

Shaw also stated that the IMD is expecting partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder/lightning from April 19-20 onwards.

“With this development, the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36°C to 37°C and minimum temperature at 22°C to 23°C,” added RMC scientist Sanjay Shaw.