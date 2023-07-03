Explosion near Don Bosco School in Meghalaya’s Lumkynsai, One Dead

A tragic incident unfolded in Lumkynsai village near Don Bosco School as an explosion claimed the life of one person, identified as Pynsuklang Khongwir, on July 3 around 12 pm. The cause of the blast, which occurred at the deceased's residence, is currently under investigation.
The news of the unfortunate incident was confirmed by Sordar (village head) of Lumkynsai, Pynshongdor Lyngdoh Nongbri.
According to Nongbri, the blast resulted in the loss of life of a person in her 30s, Pynsuklang Khongwir. The exact cause and nature of the explosion are yet to be determined.
Upon receiving the distressing report, the police team and bomb squad swiftly arrived at the scene to investigate the incident. Their primary objective is to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the blast and gather relevant evidence to determine the cause.
Further details regarding the incident are currently awaited as the investigation progresses. The authorities are dedicated to unraveling the truth behind this tragic event and providing clarity to the grieving family and the community.