North East

Explosion near Don Bosco School in Meghalaya’s Lumkynsai, One Dead

The news of the unfortunate incident was confirmed by Sordar (village head) of Lumkynsai, Pynshongdor Lyngdoh Nongbri.
Explosion near Don Bosco School in Meghalaya’s Lumkynsai, One Dead
Explosion near Don Bosco School in Meghalaya’s Lumkynsai, One Dead
Pratidin Time

A tragic incident unfolded in Lumkynsai village near Don Bosco School as an explosion claimed the life of one person, identified as Pynsuklang Khongwir, on July 3 around 12 pm. The cause of the blast, which occurred at the deceased's residence, is currently under investigation.

The news of the unfortunate incident was confirmed by Sordar (village head) of Lumkynsai, Pynshongdor Lyngdoh Nongbri.

According to Nongbri, the blast resulted in the loss of life of a person in her 30s, Pynsuklang Khongwir. The exact cause and nature of the explosion are yet to be determined.

Upon receiving the distressing report, the police team and bomb squad swiftly arrived at the scene to investigate the incident. Their primary objective is to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the blast and gather relevant evidence to determine the cause.

Further details regarding the incident are currently awaited as the investigation progresses. The authorities are dedicated to unraveling the truth behind this tragic event and providing clarity to the grieving family and the community.

Explosion near Don Bosco School in Meghalaya’s Lumkynsai, One Dead
Tripura: Cops Seize 1,500 Kg Cannabis Worth Over Rs 2 Crores
Explosion
Meghalaya police
CM Conrad K Sangma
Don Bosco
Lumkynsai

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
north-east>>north-east/explosion-near-don-bosco-school-in-meghalayas-lumkynsai-one-dead
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com