Tripura: Cops Seize 1,500 Kg Cannabis Worth Over Rs 2 Crores

Tripura Police on Sunday seized a massive consignment of cannabis weighing around 1,500 kilograms near Kumarghat, informed officials.
According to officials, the seized cannabis consignment was estimated to be worth around Rs 2.25 crores in the international illicit drug markets.
Officials informed that the incident took place near the Kumarghat naka checkpoint along national highway 8 in the Beth Cherra area in the Unakoti district.
Upon intercepting and inspecting a truck, the contraband cannabis consignment was found concealed inside and was seized. During the operation, the driver of the truck reportedly fled from the scene after seeing the checkpoint and is at large at the moment.
An official was quoted by ANI as saying, "Kumarghat PS of Tripura's Unakoti district seized 1,500 kg of Cannabis packed in 60 packets with a market value of approx. Rs 2 crore, said the police. A Lorry has been detained at the Beth Cherra area of the National Highway-8, at Kumarghat. On seeing the naka checking, the driver of the Assam registered Lorry fled, and the police seized a staggering 1,500 kilogrammes of cannabis from the truck, valued at Rs 2.25 crore."
Meanwhile, the superintendent of police (SP) of Unakoti, Kanta Jahangir said, "No individuals were apprehended, and police are currently making efforts to track down and arrest the smuggler responsible for this illegal operation."
In a major haul last week, Tripura Police had seized three kilograms of heroin valued at Rs 13.8 crore in the international markets from Ambassa area in Dhalai district. The incident took place on June 30.
Two persons were arrested in connection to the seizure, identified as Mahabul Alam and Piklu Bhowmik. According to reports, the heroin was allegedly hidden inside the accused's vehicle in an improvised cloth bag.
"One Mahindra Thar TR01 BU 0234 was intercepted by Ambassa PS at Naka Point. Searching the vehicle, 300 cases of heroin weighing 3.415 Kg and having a market value of approx. Rs 13.8 crore were recovered hidden inside the vehicle in an improvised cloth bag. This is one of the biggest recoveries ever made in Tripura. Two people on board, Mahabul Alam and Piklu Bhowmik, were arrested. A specific case has been registered," said a police official.
Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has praised the Tripura Police for its commitment to end the drugs menace in the state.
"Tripura Police & other security agencies have been continuously working towards the goal of making Tripura drugs-free. In a remarkable achievement today, Dhalai district police during an anti-narcotics drive seized contraband items worth about Rs 14 crore from a vehicle & arrested two persons in this connection. This is single biggest seizure of drugs in the state. Such efforts highlight the Police's commitment to end the drugs menace," he said in a tweet.
Tripura police in a release further said, "Dhalai police has been relentlessly striving for anti narcotics drive. Only this year on two different occasions 3.5 KG at Ganganagar PS and 2.9 KG of heroin at Kamalpur PS has been recovered. Apart from that about 2500 KG cannabis were recovered till now.