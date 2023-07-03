Tripura: Cops Seize 1,500 Kg Cannabis Worth Over Rs 2 Crores

An official was quoted by ANI as saying, "Kumarghat PS of Tripura's Unakoti district seized 1,500 kg of Cannabis packed in 60 packets with a market value of approx. Rs 2 crore, said the police. A Lorry has been detained at the Beth Cherra area of the National Highway-8, at Kumarghat. On seeing the naka checking, the driver of the Assam registered Lorry fled, and the police seized a staggering 1,500 kilogrammes of cannabis from the truck, valued at Rs 2.25 crore."