Five MLAs from Tripura Assembly Suspended For Disrupting House Proceedings

Five MLAs were suspended from the Tripura assembly for disrupting house proceedings on Friday.
As per reports, Tripura assembly Speaker, Biswabardhan Sen, suspended CPI (M) legislator Nayan Sarkar, Congress’ Sudip Roy Barman and Tipra Motha MLAs Birshaketu Debbarma, Ranjit Debbarma and Nandita Reang for the day.
Opposition leaders staged protest demanding action against BJP legislator Jadav Lal Nath during the budget presentation by Finance Minister, Pranjit Singha.
It may be mentioned that, Jadav Lal Nath was allegedly caught watching obscene videos during the last assembly session in March this year.
Earlier in the day, the leader of the opposition, Animesh Debbarma moved an adjournment motion to discuss the issue of the controversy around Jadav Lal Nath.
As per sources, the opposition leaders proceeded to the Well of the house and shouted slogans. In the visuals inside the assembly that have been circulating, one of the opposition legislators can be seen climbing atop a table and shouting slogans.
Aggrieved with the protest, state Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha requested the Speaker to suspend five opposition MLAs from the session for disrupting house proceedings.
Protesting the decision of the speaker, all the legislators of the opposition parties staged a walk out from the assembly.