Five MLAs from Tripura Assembly Suspended For Disrupting House Proceedings

As per sources, the opposition leaders proceeded to the Well of the house and shouted slogans. In the visuals inside the assembly that have been circulating, one of the opposition legislators can be seen climbing atop a table and shouting slogans.

Aggrieved with the protest, state Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha requested the Speaker to suspend five opposition MLAs from the session for disrupting house proceedings.

Protesting the decision of the speaker, all the legislators of the opposition parties staged a walk out from the assembly.