BJP MLA Caught Watching Porn During Tripura Assembly Session

BJP MLA from Tripura, Jadab Lal Nath, was left red-faced after being allegedly caught watching porn during the Assembly session.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the BJP legislator from Bagbasa constituency is seen scrolling through explicit clips, pausing and intently watching them that appears to be pornographic in nature.

Nath was caught watching the explicit clips while the speaker and other MLAs were speaking.

This is not the first time an incident like this has come to fore. In 2012, two ministers, under the then BJP government in Karnataka, were caught on camera allegedly watching a porn clip on a mobile phone in the state Assembly while proceedings were on.

They later clarified that they were watching the video for "educational purposes and to find out more about rave parties".

The incident involved Minister for Cooperation Laxman Savadi, who was watching the clips, and Minister for Women and Child Development CC Patil, with whom he shared it. In 2019, Karnataka Mahila Congress workers staged protests against the then Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and urged PM Modi and Amit Shah to sack him.

Most recently, an adult film that replaced advertisements being played on the TV screens at Bihar’s Patna Junction railway station for nearly three minutes caused a massive stir.