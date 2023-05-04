Focus on Stabilizing Manipur Instead of Election Campaigns: Ripun Tells PM

Bashing the ruling party, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) National Spokesperson and president of Assam unit Ripun Bora on Thursday alleged that the BJP government's politics of hate is responsible for the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation in Manipur.
Bora also urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to focus on stabilizing the burning Northeast instead of focusing on election campaigns.
Hours before on Thursday, the state government has ordered ‘Shoot at Sight’ in extreme cases whereby all forms of persuasion, warning, reasonable force, etc had been exhausted under the provisions of law under CrPC, 1973 and the situation could not be controlled.
Earlier on Wednesday night, the army was called in to control the violent state of affairs that has ripped through the capital city of Imphal where multiple vehicles were set on fire and several places of worship were vandalized.
According to information received, the most affected areas are Churachandpur and Imphal.
Manipuri boxer and Olympic medalist Mary Kom took to Twitter to write, “My state Manipur is burning, kindly help", requesting immediate action from PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah in the matter.”
The army was requisitioned on Wednesday night to be in force till Thursday until further orders of extension. A joint force of Army and state police intervened and managed to bring the situation on the ground under control last night. With additional forces coming in, the situation was further pacified by the morning.
Around 4,000 villagers were taken to shelters in Army-run and state government-owned premises. Flag marches were also conducted to keep the situation under control.
Meanwhile, raising concern over the heated situation in the state of Manipur, AITC chief Mamata Banerjee has also urge the Prime Minister and Home Minister to first take care of Manipur, restore peace there.
“I am deeply concerned about the situation in Manipur. It is not the time for politics. Politics & elections can wait but our beautiful state Manipur has to be protected first. Thus I urge the Prime Minister & Home Minister to first take care of Manipur, restore peace there. I also urge our brothers and sisters of Manipur to stay calm, uphold peace & harmony. If we burn humanity today then we will seize to be a human tomorrow,” she said in a tweet.