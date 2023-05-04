Manipur: ‘Shoot at Sight’ Ordered Amid Violence

The order states, “In view of the prevailing law and order situation following the unwanted incidents occurred the Tribal Solidarity March 2023 held on May 3 and in order to maintain public order and tranquility in the state, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to authorize all district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates and all the executive magistrates/special executive magistrates detailed by the district magistrates concerned to issue Shoot at sight order in extreme cases.”