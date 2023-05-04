Manipur: ‘Shoot at Sight’ Ordered Amid Violence

As the situation turns grim in Manipur, the state government has ordered ‘Shoot at Sight’ in extreme cases whereby all forms of persuasion, warning, reasonable force, etc had been exhausted under the provisions of law under CrPC, 1973 and the situation could not be controlled.
The order was issued by the Commissioner (Home), Ranjit Singh, with the approval of Manipur Governor.
The order states, “In view of the prevailing law and order situation following the unwanted incidents occurred the Tribal Solidarity March 2023 held on May 3 and in order to maintain public order and tranquility in the state, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to authorize all district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates and all the executive magistrates/special executive magistrates detailed by the district magistrates concerned to issue Shoot at sight order in extreme cases.”