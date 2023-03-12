Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 1.05 Cr Seized in Mizoram, 1 Arrested

The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) seized 70 cases of illegal foreign-origin cigarettes in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

A combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department, Champhai carried out the operation based on a tip-off.

The seized foreign cigarettes have a market value worth Rs 1.05 crores, informed officials.

The seized consignment and apprehended individual were handed over to the Customs department, Champhai for further legal proceedings.

In another such instance, last month, the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered 77 Cases of Foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 1.155 Crore near Melbuk Xg at Zokhawthar.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department, LCS Zokhawthar based on specific information under Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

The approximate cost of the recovered Foreign Origin Cigarette is 1.155 crores, informed the officials.

The seized consignment was handed over to Customs Department, LCS Zokhawthar on Wednesday for further legal proceedings, the statement said.